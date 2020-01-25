How many stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame belong on the walk of shame?

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein enters State Supreme Court in New York. Weinstein’s lawyers want the trial over the sexual assault case against the disgraced movie mogul moved from New York City to Long Island or upstate New York because of a blizzard of pretrial publicity. An appeals court could rule on the request as early as Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (CNN) – At the height of the #MeToo firestorm, a life-sized golden statue of a bathrobe- and slipper-clad Harvey Weinstein sitting on a sofa mysteriously appeared on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Titled “Casting Couch,” the eerie piece of street art was the closest the film producer ever came to having a star on the famed tourist attraction in the heart of Tinseltown — perhaps surprising, given his outsize influence on the industry.

But as the Miramax co-founder’s sex assault trial continues this week — more than two years after bombshell reports brought dozens of allegations to the public eye — the Walk of Fame offers an avenue to explore the resulting reckoning that detonated Hollywood’s once-immutable power structure.

One of the artists behind the “Casting Couch” statue of Harvey Weinstein said it was meant to shine a light on the entertainment industry’s sexual misconduct crisis.

“I’m sure there are a lot of harassers and abusers on that Walk of Fame,” Melissa Silverstein, founder and publisher of the site Women and Hollywood, said.

Weinstein denies all accusations of nonconsensual sex and is pleading not guilty at the trial.

But since the saga erupted in October of 2017 and left his career in shambles, hundreds have been accused of abuse-of-power-related sexual misconduct. The ensuing #MeToo movement — created by advocate Tarana Burke and further ignited after a tweet from actress Alyssa Milano went viral a few days after the story broke — has dimmed many on the Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce — the arbiter for who does and doesn’t get a star — has steadfastly resisted efforts to remove any from the 15-block Walk, arguing that the nearly 2,700 trod-upon brass-and-terrazzo pentagrams are historic monuments that should not be tampered with.

But a chamber spokeswoman said the #MeToo shakeup has altered her organization’s calculus for determining how to responsibly whittle the annual pool of about 300 nominees to 25 or so recipients.

“We really need to do our due diligence and do even more delving into the lives of these people,” Ana Martinez said. “If we hear something, we need to look into it.”

The degree of the allegations leveled against Walk of Famers ranges from the claim that John Lasseter, formerly of Pixar, was grabbing and kissing employees to the criminal cases alleging abuse and assault that have tarnished the legacies of Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and Kevin Spacey.

Lasseter apologized, Jackson was acquitted of child molestation charges in 2005 but other claims have surfaced after his death, Cosby was convicted, and two cases against Spacey have been dropped.

Many other male celebs are caught in the gray nebula between: allegations of sexually exploitative behavior and sexual misconduct (James Franco), harassment and sexual assault (Brett Ratner), and lewd comments and unwelcome sexual advances (Jeffrey Tambor). Franco, Ratner and Tambor deny any wrongdoing; Ratner filed a defamation suit against one of the accusers that he later withdrew.

Like Weinstein, the subjects of some of the most high-profile accusations do not have stars on the cultural landmark.

Woody Allen has consistently denied allegations by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, that he sexually assaulted her when she was a child; he has not been charged. Roman Polanski fled the United States for France in 1978 after pleading guilty to a single count of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, admitting he had sex with a 13-year-old girl. Dustin Hoffman has adamantly denied — through his attorney — allegations of indecent exposure and assault, though he responded to a sexual-harassment claim with an apology.

Although Spacey has faced withering criticism since a string of allegations against him began dropping in 2017, his star on the Walk has thus far escaped the kind of negative attention that has befallen its supernova neighbor just a few feet away on Hollywood Boulevard: the pentagram belonging to Donald Trump.

Vandals have gone to town on Trump’s star on myriad occasions, most notably with a sledgehammer and a pickax — acts of outrage that have resulted in felony vandalism convictions.

Like the others, Trump has come under allegations of sexual harassment and assault, all of which he has forcefully denied, although the violence visited upon his star is widely seen as a holistic statement against his style and policies.

By the Hollywood chamber’s new unwritten standards for acquiring a star on the Walk, Martinez acknowledged, the nonprofit organization would probably have to deny star privileges to some larger-than-life figures. Asked whether Charlie Chaplin would qualify by today’s standards, Martinez said, “I don’t think so.”

Chaplin on two occasions married 16-year-old girls: Mildred Harris and Lita Grey, the latter of whom he impregnated out of wedlock when he was 35. Grey, who was first seduced by Chaplin when she was 15, said in divorce papers discovered in 2015 that he forced her to perform “revolting, degrading and offensive” sex acts.

Martinez said that the Hollywood chamber’s star-selection committee has, on one recent occasion, “tabled consideration” for a star applicant due to allegations of sexual misconduct, though she wouldn’t name the nominee.

