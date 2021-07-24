How many Olympians are from New York?

Like the first “modern-day” Olympic Games in 1896, the 2020 games in Tokyo start with the opening ceremonies. Whereas 241 individual athletes participated in the 1896 games, in Tokyo, there will be nearly as many countries represented (214), according to the Olympics website and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Out of the 613 athletes that will be representing the U.S., 27 call New York home. The athletes come from all corners of the state including the Capital Region and participate in 12 sports, according to the IOC.

The Capital Region athletes are Nina Cutro-Kelly from Albany, Emma White from Duanesburg, and Rudy Winkler from Sand Lake. Cutro-Kelly will compete in Judo, White in Cycling, and Winkler in Track and Field.

Winkler was also one of 30 athletes from New York to participate in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio along with Megan Guarnier from Glens Falls who competed in Cycling.

2020 New York Olympians

Anita Alvarez Artistic Swimming Kenmore Matthew Anderson Volleyball West Seneca Rai Benjamin Track and Field Mount Vernon Charlotte Buck Rowing Nyack Tina Charles Basketball Jamaica Olivia Coffey Rowing Watkins Glen Nina Cutro-Kelly Judo Albany Kyle Dake Wrestling Lansing Stefanie Dolson Basketball (3×3) Port Jervis Katie Douglass Swimming Pelham Crystal Dunn Soccer Rockville Centre Daryl Homer Fencing Bronx Brian Irr Karate Newfane Patrick Kivlehan Baseball West Nyack Juan Liu Table Tennis College Point Curtis McDowald Fencing Jamaica Brooke Mooney Rowing Keene Valley Dalilah Muhammad Track and Field Jamaica Meghan Musnicki Rowing Naples Kristine O’Brien Rowing Massapequa Jessica Pegula Tennis Buffalo Yeisser Ramirez Fencing New York Nicole Ross Fencing New York Breanna Stewart Basketball North Syracuse Ashley Twichell Swimming Fayetteville Emma White Cycling Duanesburg Rudy Winkler Track and Field Sand Lake

Source: Team USA

New York has had the fifth most Olympic athletes of any state taking part in the Summer Olympics for both 2016 and 2020. California had the most Olympic athletes for both games, 126 for 2020 and 124 for 2016.

States with the most 2020 olympic athletes

California: 126 Florida: 51 Colorado: 34 Texas: 31 New York: 27 Pennsylvania: 21 Massachusetts: 21 Georgia: 20 New Jersey: 20 Illinois: 19

*Source: https://olympics.com/ioc

New York has never hosted the Summer Olympics, but hosted the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. Those games were held from February 13 to 24, and 1,072 athletes from 37 countries participated in six sports. This year’s games were postponed from 2020, which would have marked the 40th anniversary of the last Olympics in New York.

Curious about other past Olympic Games? There is a historical archive with information dating back to the first Olympics on the IOC website.