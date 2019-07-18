How Kodak film made it aboard Apollo 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to Dave McCoy, when NASA first lifted off into the heavens, Kodak leadership didn’t think all that space was worth snapping.

“Well, it became a big deal, and the CEO called my dad up to the 19th floor.”

Kodak, seeing the importance of the space race, called on David’s father, Albert McCoy.

“My dad was very good at what he did. He was an exceptional marketing person.”

“(Kodak leadership said) Get down there, I want Kodak film on the next flight.”

And Kodak film was, for John Glenn’s orbital flight in 1962 and most of the subsequent NASA missions after, including the Apollo XI moon landing.

“The astronauts would come up to Rochester, because these were all test pilots and fighter pilots,” says McCoy.

Albert McCoy and his team trained many of them how to use Kodak cameras for their space flights, including Apollo 11 team Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

“They had to figure all this out, as my dad would say ‘by the seat of their pants.’….And they pushed the film processing to its limits.”

McCoy says Kodak’s images were also a contributor to the Cold War effort….showcasing to the Soviet Union, America’s accomplishments.

“I said dad, do you realize you were involved in the biggest event of the 20th Century? He was working with the guys who walked on the moon.”

Almost everything we see from the space program, from that famous footprint on the moon, to Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin planting the flag, that’s Kodak film.”

Kodak technology was later used to map the entire surface of the moon.