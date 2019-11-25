How Clean Is Your Kitchen?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You might think your kitchen is clean but just how clean is it? We put one kitchen to the test in Penfield and what we found might surprise you.

Jeremy Raco cooks in his kitchen everyday. Today he’s making Chicken Piccata for 40 people and says, “I’m extremely OCD. I cook a lot. I clean a lot.” So when Amber Dellefave from Unity Hospital Infection prevention tested his surfaces, he was a bit surprised

She explains the machine used for testing, “This is what we use for atp testing in the hospital. When we find atp that tells us their is biological matter present on the surface. It can be bacteria, it can be dead skin cells. In the hospital we want a count lower than 200.”

Dellefave says the area around the sink is typically dirty because, “whenever you’re cleaning water is splashing and that is why the CDC recommends people do not rinse their meat because you can actually splash right around the surface.” That surface had a reading of 373. While that’s not terrible for a home kitchen, in the hopital Dellefave says, “we would want to clean that surface again (because) it’s greater than 200.”

Then we headed over to the stove. That reading was much higher, 560 atp. The sink handle had the highest number, 840. Those numbers may seem high but, “When you put it into comparison this is very clean for a home kitchen,” according to Dellefave.

Still Raco wants to see those numbers closer to hospital standards. We tested the handle after properly disinfecting it by following instructions on the bottle. In this case, that meant leaving it on for 10 minutes and the results were great! The number went from 840 to 21! To put all this into perspective, Dellefave tested a keyboard and the reading was around 25,000!

Experts say the best cleaning solution is bleach mixed with water. Before using any cleaning solution, make sure it is safe for the surface.

Jeremy Raco says, “it all surprised me you know. It’s good to know and I learned a lot!” Thanks to Mr. Raco inviting us into his home, we all learned a lot about what it takes to keep a clean kitchen.