How a hospitalist can help patient care

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Jeff Harp of Highland Family Medicine discussed what a hospitalist does and how that helps patient care Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“A hospitalist is a physician who specializes in taking care of people inside the hospital,” Dr. Harp explained. “Probably a generation ago, 25 years ago or so, many primary care physicians followed their patients when they went in the hospital and would see them every day and supervise their care. These days, most primary care physicians are concentrating on their outpatient practice and it’s just easier for them to transition people into the care of a hospitalist, a person who practices only in the hospital when the person needs to be hospitalized.”

Dr. Harp said there is a lot of advantages to having a hospitalist manage your care in the hospital. “Hospitalists specialize in taking care of people who are in hospitals. Those people tend to be more seriously ill than somebody who is walking into a doctor’s office. So they take care of diabetes out of control, heart failure, kidney failure, serious infections, things that outpatient physicians don’t have as much time or experience to work with. They work in teams. There’s often times a nurse practitioner, there’s physician assistants, residents, working along with them. They’re in the hospital 24 hours a day so they’re not distracted going off to their practice to take care of outpatients and so they can be available as things change.”

He noted, “Probably the biggest potential pitfall is that this person taking care of you in the hospital doesn’t know you as an outpatient. So there needs to be work done to make sure information is transferred form one place to the other.”

Patients can be proactive by sharing their medical history with the hospitalist, noting anything unusual that may be important to know.

When a patient gets better, the hospitalist helps transition the care back to the primary care setting. “Hospitalists put together a summary of what happened in the hospital – tests, X-Rays, procedures, and even recommendations about how to follow up after the person leaves the hospital,” Dr. Harp said. “That should be in a packet, a piece of paper you are given when you leave the hospital. People should take that to their primary care physician. They should also ask the hospitalist what are the most important things to tell my outpatient doctor and what are the things that need to be done next so that the patient can kind of coach their primary care person in what needs to happen.”