ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – House of Prayer in Rochester hosted The Barber Day on Saturday afternoon. This was an opportunity for families to enjoy what’s left of the summer. Free haircuts were offered at the event along with free hamburgers and hot dogs.

The event was put on in collaboration with Gifted Hands Barbershop, owned by Dave the Barber.

Japrince Fulmore and Pastor Gregory Lawrence were the stylists along with Dave.

Japrince Fullmore, born and brought up in New York, is a singer and songwriter. He also starred as a child actor in a few television shows and commercials.

Pastor Gregory Lawrence is a Rochester native. He received a call to minister after living a life of mischief and crime as a drug dealer. Lawrence has committed his life to God, served in the church of Christ, and joined the house of prayer ministries under the leadership of Pastor Bishop Bartley. He currently serves as a pastor there, narrating how he turned around his life.