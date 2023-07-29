ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy security hosted an appreciation day, giving back to residents and staff members on Saturday.

House of Mercy provides emergency shelter, basic needs, emergency financial assistance, food, and more to those in need.

Mikquon Williams, the head of security at House of Mercy and owner and founder of Elite Rhino Security, makes sure residents and staff members in the building are secure and safe. He says the shelter helps those in need and offers support and programs to get people back on their feet, and Saturday was a “giveback” day from his company.

“Here today, we’re doing a lot of stuff like jewelry making, T-shirt pressing and cutting, and we brought food to make sure everyone out there is fed, and just give them a nice vibe, family vibe,” says Mikquon.

The event also featured free haircuts, and most importantly, Mikquon says the event was all about community-building and family.

“It’s really important to have something like this because we’re a family; like I said, it’s the biggest word and number one word I would use here: Family,” says Mikquon, “So, if these people don’t feel like we’re family, it’s never gonna work. And I feel like more shelters and more things in the community need to happen like this.”

The event took place from noon to 4 p.m. at the House of Mercy, and Mikquon hopes to see more events like it in the future.

“Stick together,” says Mikquon, “you know 585, I’m proud of everything we’re doing in the town, and let’s keep going.”