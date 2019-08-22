House leveled by explosion on Illinois St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are on the scene of an explosion that leveled a home in Rochester.

Fire crews responded to a home on Illinois Street, near Atlantic Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of an odor of natural gas in the area. A crew from RG&E also arrived on scene. Moments later, the house exploded.

People in the area told first responders that there was someone inside the home when the explosion occurred. Structural collapse teams are searching the rubble to determine whether that is the case.

Illinois St explosion video from Steve Kasprzak…. investigation still underway pic.twitter.com/50vWqmigMN — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) August 22, 2019

People who live nearby say they heard a loud bang and felt their walls shake. The force of the explosion was felt by people as much as a mile away.

Illinois Street was shut down and 14 nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.