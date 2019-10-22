Two people displaced by fire on Carter Street

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The Red Cross is helping two people with housing after a fire broke out in their home on Carter Street.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a call shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, saying there were people trapped inside a burning house.

Crews on scene said flames were coming from the second floor — leaving the second floor and attic destroyed.

Firefighters did an extensive search and determined no one was home at the time of the fire. One firefighter did get sick after the fire was out and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.