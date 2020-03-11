House fire broke out on Clifford Avenue, 1 firefighter injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A house fire broke out at a home on Clifford Avenue on Tuesday evening that led to one firefighter being hospitalized.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire that caused extensive damage. There were no reported civilian injuries, however a firefighter was injured during the extinguish which took 30 minutes.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The Red Cross was asked to respond to assist the tenant living in the second floor of the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.