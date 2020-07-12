Hot temperatures create heat exhaustion, burn risks for children

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – With temperatures reaching a high of 95 degrees Fahrenheit this past week, heat exhaustion is something to look out for especially in children.

Since it’s summertime kids might want to go out to playgrounds, beaches and parks due to nicer weather. However, a day in the sun could be dangerous if children aren’t supervised properly.

Pine City Fire Chief, Bill Howe, shares some of the main signs of heat exhaustion to look out for with your kids.

“Normally see it as they’re thirsty a lot, there’s some weakness, head-ache, exessive sweating, these are things to look for to see if they’re having the heat exhaustion,” Howe said.

According to KidsHealth.Org, heat exhaustion tends to start slow but if it’s not treated quickly, it can soon become heatstroke.

In instances of heat-stroke, immediate medical care is needed or it can become life-threatening.

The website lists a few symptoms that distinguish heat stroke from heat exhaustion:

confusion

loss of consciousness

little or no sweating, the opposite of heat exhaustion which causes excessive sweating

flushed or hot skin, also contrasting heat exhaustion which typically one would have cool and clammy skin

body temperatures reaching over 105 degrees Fahrenheit

If a child or someone is suffering from heat exhaustion, Howe gives a few tips on what to do.

“Well the best thing to do is drink water or a sports drink,” Howe said. “Try to find a cool spot away from the sun, something with air conditioning. Or you could possibly wet them down a little bit with some water.”

One main prevention according to KidsHealth.org is teaching kids to come inside the house immediately if they ever feel overheated.

Lastly but most importantly, Howe said prevention methods are key for avoiding heat exhaustion and injuries from hot playground equipment.

“You want to make sure to watch and feel before they go on any slides or anything like that because they can get excessively hot,” Howe said.