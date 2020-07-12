1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Hot temperatures create heat exhaustion, burn risks for children

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – With temperatures reaching a high of 95 degrees Fahrenheit this past week, heat exhaustion is something to look out for especially in children.

Since it’s summertime kids might want to go out to playgrounds, beaches and parks due to nicer weather. However, a day in the sun could be dangerous if children aren’t supervised properly.

Pine City Fire Chief, Bill Howe, shares some of the main signs of heat exhaustion to look out for with your kids.

“Normally see it as they’re thirsty a lot, there’s some weakness, head-ache, exessive sweating, these are things to look for to see if they’re having the heat exhaustion,” Howe said.

According to KidsHealth.Org, heat exhaustion tends to start slow but if it’s not treated quickly, it can soon become heatstroke.

In instances of heat-stroke, immediate medical care is needed or it can become life-threatening.
The website lists a few symptoms that distinguish heat stroke from heat exhaustion:

  • confusion
  • loss of consciousness
  • little or no sweating, the opposite of heat exhaustion which causes excessive sweating
  • flushed or hot skin, also contrasting heat exhaustion which typically one would have cool and clammy skin
  • body temperatures reaching over 105 degrees Fahrenheit

If a child or someone is suffering from heat exhaustion, Howe gives a few tips on what to do.

“Well the best thing to do is drink water or a sports drink,” Howe said. “Try to find a cool spot away from the sun, something with air conditioning. Or you could possibly wet them down a little bit with some water.”

One main prevention according to KidsHealth.org is teaching kids to come inside the house immediately if they ever feel overheated.

Lastly but most importantly, Howe said prevention methods are key for avoiding heat exhaustion and injuries from hot playground equipment.

“You want to make sure to watch and feel before they go on any slides or anything like that because they can get excessively hot,” Howe said.

