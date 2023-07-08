ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second year, Molina Healthcare and other community partners hosted a hot meal for the homeless giveaway on Saturday, with free hot barbecue dinners and other crucial items and resources for those in need.

With the partnership of First Genesis Baptist Church and Big Daddy BBQ & Catering, the hot meal giveaway all started with an idea: to offer free, necessary services along with a hot meal to those experiencing homelessness in Rochester.

“We also get a lot of people who are having a difficult time finding health insurance, so at Molina, what we try to do, is not only educate what is available, but we can enroll people on the spot,” says Norma Diamond, with Molina Healthcare.

Some of the other goods and services offered include free socks, healthcare resources, dental screenings, and free on-site mammograms.

Gwen Lee, an employee of Molina Healthcare, says, “There’s a lot of things they’ll go away with, not just a meal, but some resources to keep in their toolbox.”

Molina offers services through the Monroe County and Finger Lakes region, along with bilingual staff to help.

The hot meal giveaway took place at the First Genesis Baptist Church on Hudson Avenue.