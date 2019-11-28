Hospital welcomes 12 sets of twins at once, sets possible record

KANSAS CITY, M.O. (WWTI) – This Thanksgiving is extra special for the families and staff at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, where 12 sets of twins are being cared for in the hospital’s NICU.

It is believed to be the most twins at one time in the hospital’s history.

“There is no time here at Saint Luke’s that there has been 12 sets of twins,” Kyla Anderson, a registered nurse at St. Luke’s hospital, told “Good Morning America.”

“There are nurses here who have been here 40-plus years and at no time can they remember that there were 12 sets of twins at the same time,” she said.

All the twins were born five to 14 weeks prematurely and are currently receiving care in the NICU, according to the hospital.

Their parents, including Whitney and Brian Riley of Liberty, Missouri, have been able to bond over their twins and share their experiences with one another. The Rileys welcomed twins Camden Parker Riley and Callie Ann Riley on November 5, 2019.

“They [the parents] are all in the same boat as us. All just trying to figure out the next step,” Brian Riley said, adding it would be special for all the twins to keep in touch.

Like the Rileys, many of the families will celebrate Thanksgiving at the hospital while their double blessings receive round-the-clock care.

As part of the celebration, the babies were part of creating footprint craft, which were turned into paper turkeys.

Photographer Helen Ransom also volunteered her time to document the special moment for the families with a special autumn-themed photoshoot.

“I think it has made the whole staff, the families and everyone here at St. Luke’s very excited,” Anderson said. “A lot of things to be grateful for.”