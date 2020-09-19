Horseheads man indicted for allegedly raping a disabled woman

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Dale Ferreira of Horseheads was indicted in Chemung County for allegedly raping a disabled woman in March 2020.

According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Ferreira allegedly entered an apartment at Fairport Terrance on Wygant Road on March 10, 2020, and engaged in “sexual intercourse with a person who was incapable of consent by reason of being mentally disabled or mentally incapacitated.”

The District Attorney’s Office also alleged that on March 8, Ferreira “engaged in oral sexual conduct” without the woman’s consent.

Ferreira was indicted on two counts of burglary in the second degree, one count of rape in the second degree and one count of criminal sexual act in the third degree.