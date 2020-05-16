Horseheads man arrested for grand larceny for the second time in two weeks, third incident in a month

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Reginald Ferguson Jr. of Horseheads was arrested on May 14 for grand larceny two weeks after he was arrested for the same offense and released on the bail reform law.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to Classic Auto in Horseheads for reports of a man trespassing. Ferguson was allegedly found to be in possession of several electronic items, cash and credit cards, which did not belong to him.

The property owners were identified and alleged Ferguson stole the property while visiting with them at their residence on Lake Road.

Ferguson has now been charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, both Class E Felonies, and Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Ferguson was arraigned on May 14 with set bail of $10,000 cash / $20,000 property bond on the most recent charge. Ferguson was remanded to the Chemung County Jail and will appear in Horseheads Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.

On April 15, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the New York

State Police, investigated the theft of a motor vehicle from the parking lot of Tops Market

located at 1600 Cedar Street in the Town of Southport. That same day, the vehicle was located

at the Target in Big Flats and Ferguson was identified as a suspect in the theft.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office says that due to the new bail reform and the closure of local criminal courts as a result of the coronavirus, Ferguson was not formally charged on April 15.

On April 29, Ferguson was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree after being accused of stealing a vehicle from Classic Auto. He was arraigned and released relative to the Bail Reform.