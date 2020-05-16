Horse racing tracks to open June 1, no fans allowed

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the phased reopening process continues in many regions of New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that many horse racing tracks will be allowed to reopen on June 1 under a specific set of guidelines.

According to the governor, horse racing tracks in New York State can reopen on June 1, but no fans will be allowed in attendance. The state will also issue a special set of guidelines to the tracks next week on how they can reopen safely.

Governor Cuomo did not provide any guidance as to how fans could bet on the races with tracks being closed to fans.

On top of horse racing tracks being allowed to reopen, Governor Cuomo announced that Watkins Glen International Raceway will also be allowed to reopen. NASCAR still plans on holding its annual Go Bowling at The Glen event August 13-16.

Like horse racing tracks, fans will not be permitted at The Glen at this time.

Governor Cuomo said he is looking to open as many economic activities as possible, while still preventing crowds and large gatherings. The governor says large gatherings pose the biggest threat to COVID-19 spreading.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to decline, but over 400 people were still admitted to a hospital in the state on Friday.

Tragically, COVID-19 claimed the lives of 157 more New Yorkers on Friday. Regarding the number of deaths, Governor Cuomo said, “That number has been stubborn.”

Of the 157 deaths reported on Friday, 105 were from hospitals and 52 were from nursing homes.