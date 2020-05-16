1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Horse racing tracks to open June 1, no fans allowed

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the phased reopening process continues in many regions of New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that many horse racing tracks will be allowed to reopen on June 1 under a specific set of guidelines.

According to the governor, horse racing tracks in New York State can reopen on June 1, but no fans will be allowed in attendance. The state will also issue a special set of guidelines to the tracks next week on how they can reopen safely.

Governor Cuomo did not provide any guidance as to how fans could bet on the races with tracks being closed to fans.

On top of horse racing tracks being allowed to reopen, Governor Cuomo announced that Watkins Glen International Raceway will also be allowed to reopen. NASCAR still plans on holding its annual Go Bowling at The Glen event August 13-16.

Like horse racing tracks, fans will not be permitted at The Glen at this time.

Governor Cuomo said he is looking to open as many economic activities as possible, while still preventing crowds and large gatherings. The governor says large gatherings pose the biggest threat to COVID-19 spreading.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to decline, but over 400 people were still admitted to a hospital in the state on Friday.

Tragically, COVID-19 claimed the lives of 157 more New Yorkers on Friday. Regarding the number of deaths, Governor Cuomo said, “That number has been stubborn.”

Of the 157 deaths reported on Friday, 105 were from hospitals and 52 were from nursing homes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss