Horse named Congrats Gal dies following race at Pimlico

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CBS) - A horse named Congrats Gal died Friday following a race on Black-Eyed Susan Day. The horse collapsed after an eight-horse race at Pimlico Race Course, which is hosting the Preakness Stakes Saturday, CBS Baltimore reported. Jockey Trevor McCarthy looked on as officials tended to the horse, who collapsed after the race had concluded.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals senior vice president Kathy Guillermo called the death "sickening."

"The sickening collapse and sudden death of Congrats Gal at Pimlico today are proof that the Maryland racing industry has not done enough to protect horses," she said. "PETA will be calling for a formal investigation, including a necropsy and blood toxicology panel, and for the release of all medication and veterinary records. We will be contacting the district attorney's office, as we did in California, where the D.A. has appointed a task force to investigate training and veterinary practices."

The Stronach Group and Maryland Jockey Club, which oversees Pimlico, also released a statement: "Our thoughts go out to all of the owners, trainers and connections of Congrats Gal. The Stronach Group is committed to the welfare and safety of horses above all and we are saddened by what happened today. A full necropsy will be performed to try to determine the cause of death."