MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — A horse was killed after a vehicle and buggy were involved in a crash in the Town of Milo on Friday afternoon.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Alma Riehl, 59, of Himrod, was traveling west on Himrod Road in the Town of Milo around 2 p.m. on August 11. While Riehl was attempting to pass a horse and buggy, the operator of the buggy, Lois Shirk, 20, of Penn Yan, attempted to turn left into a driveway without signally and crossed Riehl’s path.

Riehl’s vehicle hit the horse that was pulling the buggy and then struck a utility pole. Penn Yan Ambulance treated Riehl at the scene and released her. Shirk and her male minor passenger were not injured.

The horse was injured and put down at the scene of the crash.