Hope Dealers BTC celebrates 100th Sunday community cleanup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Sunday morning marked the 100th consecutive Sunday community cleanup for Hope Dealers Be the Change Inc.

Be The Change is a Rochester support group that spends every Sunday morning clearing Rochester streets of opioids, syringes, and other drugs.

The group met on Sullivan Street by N Clinton Avenue in Rochester.

“We pour out into the areas of the neighborhood with the heaviest drug use,” the group said. “We rid these areas of used needles, and dispose of them safely. When we encounter active users, we treat them with dignity and respect. We offer them lunches, drinks, Narcan, and other basic human necessities.”

BTC provides users with information about their group and have taken some users to treatment on the spot.

BTC has volunteers who run the 24-hour HOPEline, 585-633-8690, taking calls supporting those who have been impacted by addiction.