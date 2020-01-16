Honoring the 200th Birthday of Women’s Pioneer, Susan B. Anthony

It was a celebration at City Hall Thursday”It’s so may emotions – to be connected with our history here in Rochester it’s about celebration, it’s about celebration it’s about pride it’s about recognition,” said Deborah L. Hughes, National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House.At a press conference, Mayor Lovely Warren asked the Crowd to be thankful for those who came before us, and that includes some very dynamic women.

“In particular, one special feminist who lived right here in our city as it turns out 2020 is a special year for all women bc this year we celebrate two significant occasions in both our communities and our countries history,” Said Mayor WarrenFebruary 14, 202 will mark the 200th birthday of Susan B. Anthony – one of Rochester’s most famous and beloved citizens, according to Mayor Warren.

“This year we’re also celebrating the 100TH anniversary of thepassage of the 19th amendment which finally guaranteed women the constitutional right to vote in this company,” Warren addedDeborah Hughes with the National Susan B. Anthony Museum and house says, this is not just history, this is current.

“Susan B. Anthony and voting rights and the women’s movement is today. Just yesterday, the Virginia House of Delegates moved the ERA a step forward toward ratification. Well that’s something Susan B. Anthony dreamed about in her lifetime and we’ve been working for my whole life time,” Hughes said.

