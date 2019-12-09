News 8 Honor Roll:

Today our spotlight shines on students from the Busy Bee 4-H Club Classroom at Mary Cariola Children’s Center who hosted a pajama party.

Seven other classrooms were invited to join in the dancing, crafting and games. They were also asked to donate a pair of new children’s pajamas that were donated to a local shelter.

More than 100 pairs were collected along with toys and handmade pillowcases.

