News 8 Honor Roll: What’s in a name?

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our spotlight shines on the fifth-grade students at Jefferson Road Elementary School in Pittsford.

They spent some class time this week learning the history of their names.

That includes the name’s origin and meaning and the student’s feelings about them.

Do you know a special student, class, or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to newsroom@wroctv.com, and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.