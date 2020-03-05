News 8 Honor Roll: Trophies at SkillsUSA competition

Today our spotlight shines on these Brockport Students who all took home trophies in the Skills-USA Regional Competition.

Haeli Santos came first in the speech contest. Shawnee Staats’ team placed third in the quiz bowl. Nick Blackburn took third place in the auto service competition.

Congrats to all of you! Got a special student, class or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to Newsroom@wroctv.com and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.