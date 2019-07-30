News 8 Honor Roll: Students complete”SAME” program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our spotlight shines on the local students who completed the Summer Advanced Manufacturing Experience (SAME) program!

During the three-week program they toured work sites, completed projects, and earned college credits along the way.

These photos are from their awards ceremony last week — great job!

