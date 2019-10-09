News 8 Honor Roll: Morning News, by Spencerport elementary school

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our spotlight shines on the students at Taylor Elementary School in Spencerport.

Each day three students from the safety patrol read the morning news.

Their broadcasts include announcements, birthdays, and strange stories from around the world. Great job!

