News 8 Honor Roll: Students win big at Future City Competition

Today our spotlight shines on students from School No. 46 who participated in the Western New York Regional Future City Competition this past weekend.

As part of the competition the students research, design and build cities of the future. They took home three awars and earned fourth place over all out of 16 teams.

Congrats to all who participated!

