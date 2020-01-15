News 8 Honor Roll: Students visit the Challenger Learning Center

Today our spotlight shines on fifth graders from French Road Elementary School.

The students visited the newly re-designed Challenger Learning Center of Greater Rochester at the Kodak Center.

They got to experience what a mission to Mars would look like. The center was created to inspired students interested in science and math.

