Honor Roll: Students share an inspiring message

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our News 8 spotlight shines on the students at Mendon Center Elementary in Pittsford.

As you can see, they got together to share a message with the world: “Inspire others through kind words and actions!”

The school tweeted this photo with the hashtag “800 children strong.”

Great job!

