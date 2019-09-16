News 8 Honor Roll: Students remembering 9/11

PENFIELD, NY (WROC) — Today our spotlight shines on the students at Saint Joseph school.

They recognized local first responders to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

The students visited Penfield Ambulance, Penfield Fire Department, and a zone of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, bringing cookies, brownies, and lifesavers. They also made an American flag out of their handprints. Great job!

