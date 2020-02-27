1  of  22
News 8 Honor Roll: Students perform in district-wide strings concert

Honor Roll
Today our spotlight shines on students in all of the orchestras in the Brighton Central School District. They came together to put on a district-wide strings concert for the community.

Each orchestra performed their own song and then for the final song they all performed together. We say great job to all of you!

Got a special student, class or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to Newsroom@wroctv.com and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.

