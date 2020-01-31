News 8 Honor Roll: Students participate in Rockids Connect Program

Today our spotlight shines on students from both Pittsford Mendon and Pittsford Sutherland — who visited with Urban Choice Charter School Students.

The visit was part of the Roc-Kids Connect program. It’s goal: to enrich the lives of city and suburban youth through a student exchange program.

We say great job to all those involved!

