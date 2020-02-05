News 8 Honor Roll: students participate in Mock Newbery Club

Today, our spotlight shines on students from Brockport Hill School who were selected to participate in the Mock Newbery Club, which is a collaborative reading project.

The students read five selected books and shared their thoughts. For a grand unveiling celebration, all of the students who participated met last week at the Brockport Hill School.

