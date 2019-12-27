News 8 Honor Roll: Students participate in DECA

Today our spotlights shines on students from Irondequoit High School who took park in a regional competition at RIT earlier this month.

The competition tests the students knowledge in a series of marketing events. More than 150 from Irondequoit competed, 41 of them will advance to states in February.

We say congrats to them and all students involved!

