News 8 Honor Roll: Students participate in a ‘block party’

Today, our spotlight shines on students from Irondequoit High School who took part in a “block party” hosted by the World Languages Departments.

The students immersed themselves in the cultures of four languages and got to enjoy some tasty international flavors. We say great job to all of you!

