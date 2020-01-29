News 8 Honor Roll: Students named Seneca School Safety Scouts

Today our spotlight shines on third grade students from Seneca Elementary School who were named Seneca School Safety Scouts.

Their job is to assist in ensuing student safety as students arrive to school and making sure their classmates are acting responsibly and respectfully.

We say great job to all of you!

