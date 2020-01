Today our spotlight shines on Students from Gates Chili Middle School who learned about the Martin Luther King jr. Day of Service earlier this week.

The students also made Valentine’s Day themed meals for the Open Door Mission.

We say great job to all of you!

Got a special student class or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to Newsroom@wroctv.com and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.