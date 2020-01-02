News 8 Honor Roll: Students make bread for local shelters

Today our spotlight shines on students from Twelve Corners Middle School who donated loaves of homemade bread to three local organizations.

The school hosted King Arthur flour and sixth and seventh graders got to learn how to make break form scratch. Those students donated just over found hundred loaves to Open Door Mission, The House of Mercy and the Center for Youth.

We say great job to all of these students!

