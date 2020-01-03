News 8 Honor Roll: Students learn about holidays around the world

Today our spotlight shines on students from Seneca School in the West Irondequoit School District.

The students learned all about holidays around the world. From Kwanzaa to the Winter Solstice, Three Kings Day and the Chinese New Year — they learned the various ways people celebrate.

We say great job to all of you!

