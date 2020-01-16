News 8 Honor Roll: Students learn about aspects of a local newscast

Today our spotlight shines on TV production students from Bishop Kearney who came in to our student for a tour on Wednesday.

The students learned about the different aspects of putting a local newscast together. As part of their tour, senior Nicole Malley recorded a “BK News” update in our studio.

We say thanks for coming in and good luck with your newscasts at Bishop Kearney.

Got a special student, class or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to Newsroom@wroctv.com and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.