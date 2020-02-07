News 8 Honor Roll: Students launch districts first podcast

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our spotlight shines on Brockport High School students who launched the district’s first podcast.

The title of the podcast is called BHS Your Voice Now.

The students create two podcast episodes each month, each with a different focus. We say great job to all of you!

