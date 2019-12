Today our spotlight shines on some students from the Klem North Band who held an impromptu concert for seniors at Baywinde Nursing Home.

The PTSA Holiday helping hands were delivering treats to the seniors when it turned into a concert.

Great job to all those musicians!

Got a special student, class or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to Newsroom@wroctv.com and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.