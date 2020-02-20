News 8 Honor Roll: Students deliver big on community service project

Today our spotlight shines on elementary student from Byron-Bergen who pledged to fill 100 draw string backpacks with toys and personal items for children in foster care.

The school student council then delivered more than 100 bags and several boxes filled with additional items to the Genesee County Court House in Batavia.

We say great job to all of you!

