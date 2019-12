Today, our spotlight shines on students from West Irondequoit who created a holiday coffee and bake shop.

The shop was created with help of the coffee shop Sips. Great job to all of these students!

Got a special student, class or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to Newsroom@WROCtv.com and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.