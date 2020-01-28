News 8 Honor Roll: Students collect items for local food drive

Today our spotlight shines on students from Northside Elementary in Fairport who are collecting items for a local food pantry with a twist.

As kids drop off items, they put those items in boxes that indicate who they want to win the Super Bowl — and as of this weekend, the Kanses City Chiefs had a slight lead. The school is hoping to collect 2,000 items.

Got a special student, class or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to Newsroom@wroctv.com and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.