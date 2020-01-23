News 8 Honor Roll: Students become state champs in business competition

Today our spotlight shines on students from Irondequoit High School who became state champions in the second round of a virtual business simulation competition.

The students won in retail, accounting and sports categories. The two students who won the sports category places 18th out of 396 nationally.

We say great job to all of you!

