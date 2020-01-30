News 8 Honor Roll: Students advance in Poetry Out Loud competition

Today our spotlight shines on students from Brighton High School who took part in the Poetry Our Loud competition that the high school hosted.

As part of the competition, the students had to recite two poems. Two will advance to the regional competition in February.

We say great job to all of them!

