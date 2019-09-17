News 8 Honor Roll: Student journalists in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our spotlight shines on the fourth and fifth-grade student leaders at Plank South Elementary school in Webster.

These hard-working young journalists kicked off their morning show last Thursday. We all know how much effort that can take. Great job!

Do you know a special student, class, or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to newsroom@wroctv.com, and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.