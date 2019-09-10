News 8 Honor Roll: Student Contracts

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Today our spotlight shines on a group of seventh and eighth-grade students in the Rochester City School District.

These students are creating a class contract, five rules to follow in class.

Their teacher posted this photo to Twitter, saying the students are taking ownership of their contract. Great job setting your own standards!

