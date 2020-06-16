News 8 Honor Roll: Senior Salute 2020 Graduation Special tonight at 8 p.m.

Editor’s note: This special will be live streamed on this page at 8 p.m on Tuesday June 16.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 is proud to recognize the Class of 2020!

Since the coronavirus pandemic forced school closures and commencement cancellations, we have been taking viewer-submitted senior photos and honoring these students during newscasts.

The participation and enthusiasm has been outstanding, so we’re going to extend our Senior Salute for a live streaming special on our website.

The News 8 Honor Roll Senior Salute 2020 Graduation Special will stream live on this page at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

We will hear from valedictorians and class representatives from some of our local schools. We’ll also listen to messages from prominent Rochesterians, past and present, who have encouraging words for these graduates that have been through so much.

