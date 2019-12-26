News 8 Honor Roll: RCSD students participate in Steam Day

Today our spotlight shines on students from the Rochester City School District who participated in Steam Day.

The event was held back in November. Students got to interact with companies and organizations throughout Rochester

They got to learn more about Steam Career opportunities as well as access to potential high school internships.

